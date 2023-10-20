Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $331.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

