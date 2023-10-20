Meridian Financial Partners LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Stevens Capital Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 3,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 20,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,465,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $842,787,000 after purchasing an additional 211,734 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.