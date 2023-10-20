Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.00

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as low as $8.49. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 8,740 shares trading hands.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 120,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 23.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

