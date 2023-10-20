Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $331.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

