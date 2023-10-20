Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.4% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.11.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $331.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

