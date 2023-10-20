Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 37,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 3,491 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,720 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.11.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $331.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.63. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

