MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.76

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as low as $5.35. MiX Telematics shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 153,491 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $135.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.0601 dividend. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 26,007 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at about $2,592,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

