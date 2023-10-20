Mizuho Lowers Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $40.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s previous close.

KRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:KRC opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $45.03.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 96.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.