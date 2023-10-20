Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $256.71

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 256.71 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 269.80 ($3.30). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 264.40 ($3.23), with a volume of 1,111,575 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.54) to GBX 300 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 305 ($3.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.25 ($3.44).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,888.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

