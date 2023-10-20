Morgan Stanley Increases KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $65.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $64.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 38.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.