Morgan Stanley Increases StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $29.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 136.52 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $994,380.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,934 shares in the company, valued at $213,088,366.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,996. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,495,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 696,286 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,160,000 after acquiring an additional 49,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 75,332 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,469,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

