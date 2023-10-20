Morgan Stanley Increases TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $31.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.05.

Get TPG alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TPG

TPG Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $603.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.39 million. TPG had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.