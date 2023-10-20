Morgan Stanley Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $165.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $178.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $159.83 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.29 and its 200 day moving average is $183.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,469.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,469.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

