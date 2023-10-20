Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

