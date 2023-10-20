Newport Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average of $124.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

