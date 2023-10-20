NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.42. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 24,020 shares.

NightHawk Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 78.84% and a negative net margin of 687.09%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NightHawk Biosciences

About NightHawk Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.

