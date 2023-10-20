Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,470 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nomura were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMR. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Nomura by 32.3% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 31,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 71,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nomura by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Price Performance

NYSE NMR opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

