Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan bought 9,600 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $365,787.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,952 shares of company stock valued at $176,629 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NWBI opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

