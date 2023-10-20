Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $4.86. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 730,431 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

In other Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JQC. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth $60,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

