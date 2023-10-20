Oppenheimer Lowers Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $168.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.54.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $145.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $202.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

