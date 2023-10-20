Oppenheimer Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $72.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 141,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 413,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 11.8% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

