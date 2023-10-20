Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 1,074,608 Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,074,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,935.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $5.20 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $145.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
ATXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
