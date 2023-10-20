Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 2,450,000 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,900,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,240,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 18th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $533,308.26.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. On average, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ALDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

