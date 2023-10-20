Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $16.00 at Benchmark

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PR. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 4.42. Permian Resources has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,582,363 shares of company stock valued at $323,964,402. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,537,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

