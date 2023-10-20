PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.99

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.10. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 131,195 shares.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

