PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.61

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.61 and traded as low as $7.78. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 101,540 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 128,820 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

