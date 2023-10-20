PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.61

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.61 and traded as low as $7.78. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 101,540 shares traded.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
