Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 926 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Powers Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 109,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $61,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.40.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

