Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.26

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as low as $3.53. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 14,695 shares trading hands.

Predictive Oncology Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,246.52% and a negative return on equity of 90.72%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Predictive Oncology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

In related news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 416,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 257,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

