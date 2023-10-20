Prossimo Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,254 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

