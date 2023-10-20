Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases 1,373 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

