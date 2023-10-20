Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Reduced by KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.85 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.37. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

