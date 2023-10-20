Reviewing Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) & Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Harvey Norman and Best Buy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvey Norman N/A N/A N/A Best Buy 2.91% 49.40% 8.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harvey Norman and Best Buy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvey Norman N/A N/A N/A $0.98 12.21 Best Buy $46.30 billion 0.33 $1.42 billion $5.81 11.96

Analyst Ratings

Best Buy has higher revenue and earnings than Harvey Norman. Best Buy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvey Norman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harvey Norman and Best Buy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvey Norman 1 1 0 0 1.50 Best Buy 1 3 11 0 2.67

Best Buy has a consensus target price of $80.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.07%. Given Best Buy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Best Buy is more favorable than Harvey Norman.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Best Buy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Best Buy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Best Buy beats Harvey Norman on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvey Norman

(Get Free Report)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings. It operates complexes under the Harvey Norman, Domayne, and Joyce Mayne brands in Australia; and company-operated stores under the Harvey Norman brand in New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Slovenia, Croatia, Ireland, and Northern Ireland. It is also involved in the property investment and media placement activities; acts as a lessor of premises to Harvey Norman, Domayne, and Joyce Mayne franchisees and other third parties, as well as retail properties; development and sale of properties; and provision of consumer finance and other commercial loans and advances. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Homebush West, Australia.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products. The company's stores also offer appliances, such as dishwashers, laundry, ovens, refrigerators, blenders, coffee makers, and vacuums; entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products; and other products, such as baby, food and beverage, luggage, outdoor living, and sporting goods. In addition, it provides consultation, delivery, design, installation, memberships, repair, set-up, technical support, health-related, and warranty-related services. The company offers its products through stores and websites under the Best Buy, Best Buy Ads, Best Buy Business, Best Buy Health, Buy Mobile, CST, Current Health, Geek Squad, Lively, Magnolia, Pacific Kitchen, Home, TechLiquidators, and Yardbird brands, as well as domain names comprising bestbuy.com, currenthealth.com, lively.com, techliquidators.com, yardbird.com, and bestbuy.ca. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music, Inc. Best Buy Co., Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.