Reviewing Randstad (RANJF) and The Competition

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Staffing & Employment Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Randstad to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Randstad and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Randstad alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 0 0 0 N/A Randstad Competitors 166 609 881 5 2.44

As a group, “Staffing & Employment Services” companies have a potential upside of 33.96%. Given Randstad’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Randstad has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad N/A N/A N/A Randstad Competitors -3.86% -55.99% 3.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Randstad and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.0% of Randstad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Staffing & Employment Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of shares of all “Staffing & Employment Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Randstad and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad N/A N/A 32.93 Randstad Competitors $2.53 billion $75.22 million 551.65

Randstad’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Randstad. Randstad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Randstad competitors beat Randstad on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Randstad

(Get Free Report)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.