Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $26.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHLS. Piper Sandler upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

