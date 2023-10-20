SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $248.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $330.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.36.

SEDG opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average is $228.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $113.43 and a 52-week high of $345.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

