Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

