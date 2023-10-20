Stanley Tang Sells 93,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $7,002,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $7,789,680.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Stanley Tang sold 3,540 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $269,004.60.

On Friday, August 11th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $7,408,380.00.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $73.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.61. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $92.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

