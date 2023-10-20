State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.29. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $116.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

