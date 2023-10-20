State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $181,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $44.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

