State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $685,000 Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.