State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $686,000 Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RLI were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $134.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.08. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

