State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DaVita were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in DaVita by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in DaVita by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in DaVita by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $81.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DVA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.