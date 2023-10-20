State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Envista were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Envista by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.81 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

