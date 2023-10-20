State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,610 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 71,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $46.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares valued at $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

About Commerce Bancshares



Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

