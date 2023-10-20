State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 656 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Buckle were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 120.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Buckle had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The firm had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.