State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chemours were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Chemours by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CC opened at $25.04 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $39.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

