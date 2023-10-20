Stevens Capital Partners Buys 225 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stevens Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 20,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,465,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $842,787,000 after buying an additional 211,734 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average of $124.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.