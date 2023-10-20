Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.58% from the company’s current price.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.53.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 310,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,302.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

