Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

