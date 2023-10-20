Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 16,991 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marqeta were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.70. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.90 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MQ

Insider Activity at Marqeta

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,889. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marqeta Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.